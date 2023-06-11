Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'

The highly anticipated 'Fast & Furious' franchise has been making waves recently due to rumours of a feud between two of its biggest stars, Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa.

Speculations about Diesel's dissatisfaction with Momoa's portrayal of the villain in 'Fast X' had been circulating, leaving fans anxious about the state of affairs.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Diesel shared a candid photo of himself and Momoa on set, emphasising their camaraderie and collaborative spirit. The image served as a testament to their friendship, debunking any notions of animosity.

In his caption, Diesel lavished praise on Momoa, describing his performance as Dante Reyes as truly remarkable and captivating.

Earlier reports by Radar Online had hinted at Diesel's alleged anger towards Momoa, attributing the mixed reviews of 'Fast X' to their strained relationship. Some sources even claimed that Diesel felt overshadowed by Momoa's stunning portrayal, leading to tension within the franchise.



However, Diesel's recent social media post effectively dispelled these speculations, as he expressed his deep respect and gratitude for Momoa's unforgettable depiction of one of the franchise's most memorable villains.

It is worth noting that Diesel has encountered conflicts with fellow cast members in the past, most notably with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Nevertheless, the feud between Diesel and Johnson has since been resolved, with Johnson set to make a return to the 'Fast & Furious' family for 'Fast X'.