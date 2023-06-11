Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup got hitched yesterday in a courthouse ceremony

Just a day after their private courthouse wedding, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were seen looking ecstatic as they strolled around New York City.

Watts, who had walked down the aisle in a stunning $7,400 Oscar de la Renta gown, was all smiles as she carried a large red purse and a shopping bag from The Greenwich Hotel. The 54-year-old actress seemed to be beaming with joy after tying the knot with Crudup.

Watts donned a semi-sheer lace jacket with billowy sleeves, light-wash denim bottoms, and beige Dior sandals for the laid-back occasion.

Both the newlyweds were sporting their wedding bands as they smiled for the cameras. Crudup looked dapper in a blue fitted t-shirt, grey baseball cap, jeans, and sneakers with white stripes on the sides.

Watts appeared smitten while looking down at her phone and preparing to load her luggage into the back of a black SUV.

The couple's celebrity friends offered their congratulations on the happy occasion after Watts shared stunning wedding photos of herself posing with a white bouquet, which she revealed were purchased from a local deli.

“Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love,” commented Gwyneth Paltrow, while Miranda Kerr wrote: “Congratulations!”

The Watcher star’s ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber, whom she dated for 11 years, also wished the couple on the joyous occasion: “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”