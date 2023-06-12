 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Taylor Swift doubles down on charity amid Eras Tour

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Earlier, Taylor Swift made donations to Florida food bank during Eras Tour
Earlier, Taylor Swift made donations to Florida food bank during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has continued her charity streak during her Eras Tour as her latest donation was to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

The food bank took to Facebook to thank the musician for the generous donation on Friday by sharing the 33-year-old quote, "No matter what happens in life, be good to people."

"These words ring true today with Taylor's surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit," the social media post continued. "Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!"

However, the amount of crooner donation was unclear as a report in Detroit Free Press described it as “generous."

“Taylor Swift’s support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers — when resources are down and need is up,” Kristin Sokul, Gleaners rep said.

“Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals," adding, "The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example. The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Kate Hudson pens 'lovely' birthday post to fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson pens 'lovely' birthday post to fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Jamie Foxx rep calls COVID-19 rumours: 'completely inaccurate'

Jamie Foxx rep calls COVID-19 rumours: 'completely inaccurate'
Tom Holland casts doubt on 'Spider-Man 4' future

Tom Holland casts doubt on 'Spider-Man 4' future
'John Wick' franchise roped in Halle Berry to return?

'John Wick' franchise roped in Halle Berry to return?
Megan Fox tells of 'impotent little man' for targeting her children

Megan Fox tells of 'impotent little man' for targeting her children
Elliot Page wanted to 'kill' himself when offered 'feminine' role

Elliot Page wanted to 'kill' himself when offered 'feminine' role
Michael Fassbender's dream crashes as he fails to finish famous car race

Michael Fassbender's dream crashes as he fails to finish famous car race
'Succession' director 'felt bad' on S4 'third episode' shocker

'Succession' director 'felt bad' on S4 'third episode' shocker
Tracee Ellis Ross explores clickbait journalism in latest film 'Cold Copy'

Tracee Ellis Ross explores clickbait journalism in latest film 'Cold Copy'
Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues

Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues
Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'

Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC

Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video video

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video
Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels
Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North
Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note
Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Jane Campion's iconic films showcased at Sydney Film Festival

Jane Campion's iconic films showcased at Sydney Film Festival
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'