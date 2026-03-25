Cruz Beckham breaks down as he performs song about 'breaking mama's heart'

Cruz performed in front of his proud parents Sir David, 50, and Victoria, 51

Cruz Beckham could not hold back his emotions on Tuesday night while performing a song about 'breaking mama's heart' in front of his parents, amid their ongoing family feud with Brooklyn.

For the unversed, Brooklyn lives in the United States with his wife and has recently made it public that he does not wish to stay connected with his entire family, amid serious allegations.

As his debut tour with his band The Breakers comes to a close, Cruz became visibly emotional on stage at the Courtyard Theatre in London.

During the set, he performed Loneliest Boy, which is believed to be about his estranged sibling as the lyrics include: 'Loneliest boy, mama don't talk too much, it's breaking her heart.'

A concert-goer told The Mirror: 'At one point during the song, he seemed overcome with emotion as his bandmate put his arm around his shoulder and affectionately ruffled his hair.'

Cruz performed in front of his proud parents Sir David, 50, and Victoria, 51, watched on, as well as his older brother Romeo, 23.

Fans have been left convinced the scathing lyrics are about Brooklyn's widening estrangement from his family.

Loneliest Boy's lyrics also say: 'It shows in the small things that you don't do, I guess in the end that it's you, yourself, and you. Tell me how do you live, when you've got nobody to lose?'

The song goes on: 'Loneliest boy, place all your bets on him, To find something bad in somebody good, he always does, Loneliest boy, I hope that you’re listening, Don’t push all your friends away, when we’re tryna show you love.'

Elsewhere, the chorus reads: 'So tell me you’re scared, and that you need someone to hold. Cause you’re in the room but really, does it even show?

'But, why can’t they see that you’re a million miles away, They’ll never know, when you look so close.'

Cruz announced his debut headline show with The Breakers at The Courtyard Theatre in London on March 27, which sold out within minutes.

He followed up the announcement with a full UK and EU tour, kicked off in Birmingham on February 25, before journeying to Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton, Brighton.

He will now perform in Amsterdam and Berlin, before culminating in three nights in London at The Courtyard Theatre.