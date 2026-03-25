Khloe Kardashian recalls terrifying dream about ex husband amid divorce

Khloe Kardashian struggled through tough divorce with Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian looked back at her difficult divorce journey with ex-husband Lamar Odom, in a new vulnerable podcast episode.

The 41-year-old reality star recalled that the former couple were going through their divorce at the time Odom had the near-fatal drug overdose, and they weren’t even talking at the time.

However, Kardashian shared that despite not having any communication she felt like something was amiss when he had a horrifying dream about him.

“I remember my ex-husband had a major overdose where he basically died and then came back to life,” she said during the Wednesday, March 25, episode of Khloe in Wonder Land.

Sharing her dream, the Good American co-founder said, “The night before — we weren’t talking at the time, we were going through a divorce — and I had a dream the night before and it was that I went to his funeral. And I was at his funeral crying and I was like, ‘I just need to call him.’”

Despite no communication, The Kardashians star tried calling the athlete but he “didn’t answer” which wasn’t unusual for them at the time given their relationship status at the time.

On her way to the photoshoot, Kardashian also called her mom Kris Jenner because she “needed” to get the dream out, and as soon as she was done with her shoot, one of her sisters called to tell her the bad news that “Lamar overdosed.”

The mom of two recounted that her mind immediately went to her dream and she felt like he had passed away as she went to the hospital, until the staff told her “Oh, he’s still alive.”

As Odom recovered and slowly got back on his feet, Kardashian put a pause on their divorce proceedings and helped him get better.

Their divorce was then eventually finalised in 2016, after she had initially filed in 2013.