Monday Jun 12, 2023
Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?

Andrew Shues sister confirmed he is happy after Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes romance mess
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance is going as strong as the winds but the latter’s estranged husband Andrew Shue may finally move on for good.

The anecdotal evidence was provided by Shue’s superstar sister Elisabeth Shue as she happily told Page Six, “He is awesome,” adding, “he is doing really good.”

This seemingly emotional detachment from the Melrose Place alum was preceded by strong stiffness between the former couple.

As the 56-year-old was left to tolerate his anchor wife’s alleged cheating and later constant PDAs of her with a new lover.

"It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club," an insider snitched to Us Weekly.

“After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act."

"He doesn't dump his friends. He holds on to people — which makes what Amy did to him worse!"

The source added the 55-year-old isn't on "the best terms" with his ex. "He's taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy."

Meanwhile, the controversial GMA3 cohosts are living their best life.

The duo were seen in New York City on Saturday, June 10, holding hands and were clicked smiling to the camera while taking a romantic walk.

Further, the couple is moving forward to sell their joint New York City apartment amid joblessness, the Us Weekly reports.

