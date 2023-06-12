 
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?

Monday Jun 12, 2023

When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?

Back in February 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage, and the royal couple still hold tenancy of the Windsor home, according to a report.

The Mail, per Perth Now, reported the California-based royal couple still hold the tenancy of Frogmore, which runs out in July.

Meghan and Harry had been given notice to leave Frogmore, the Windsor home given to them by late Queen Elizabeth as their wedding gift.

According to a report, Prince Andrew has been asked to move to Frogmore, where his daughter Princess Eugenie is currently living with her husband and two children.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry spent three nights at Frogmore Cottage as he gave evidence in the phone hacking trial at the High Court.

The publication further reported Harry stayed at Frogmore with his security team.

Prince Harry became the first British royal to give evidence in court in more than 100 years, alleging that his life had been marked by relentless media intrusion.

