Blackpink's Jennie Kim to feature in Asian MCU superhero group?

Jennie Kim, the K-pop sensation, is set to bring her talent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Jennie Kim from Blackpink is rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)!

The 27-year-old singer, currently starring in HBO's The Idol, has caught the attention of MCU executives for some time.

As per Asia One's report, the Korean media outlet Dispatch claimed that Jennie will be part of a groundbreaking Asian superhero group called Team Agents of Atlas.

Her character, Seol Hee, also known as Luna Snow, is not only a K-pop singer but also a superhero who uses her ice manipulation abilities to protect people in the Pacific Rim and worldwide.

The character of Seol Hee was initially introduced in the 2020 video game Marvel Super War and was voiced by K-Pop star Luna from the group f(x).

Fans have added fuel to the rumor mill by noting that several Asian MCU stars, including Fala Chen, Claudia Kim, and Benedict Wong, have followed Jennie on Instagram.

Jennie, who goes by the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane, has showcased her talents as a singer and actress. In 2019, she made history as the first Korean artist to perform at the Coachella Music Festival.

Her co-star from The Idol, Lily-Rose Depp, expressed her admiration for Jennie's humble and kind nature.

Before any potential Marvel venture, Jennie will embark on the Born Pink World Tour with Blackpink, starting in August. She expressed her eagerness to create memorable moments on stage and reconnect with the group's dedicated fan base, known as Blinks, from all around the world.