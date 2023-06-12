Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day.

The A Place In The Sun host, 49, is bravely battling terminal cancer after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It has since spread to his brain.

In a new interview, Jonnie reflected on the life he wants his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two, to live when he is no longer here.

'I had a tough upbringing and I've managed to do a lot in my life, despite that, but I don't want them to struggle,' he told Hello! Magazine.

'I want them to have the confidence of a public school boy, but also be streetwise lads. They're happy kids, they laugh, and are a lot of fun to have around.'

Jonnie said he is confident his boys will have a good upbringing and a 'softer one than if I was around'.

The presenter has been undergoing brain therapy, which he described last week as 'brutal'.

In a frank interview on the OneChat podcast with AIG life, Jonnie said: 'The programme is to try and remain positive. Positive for me is burying my head in the sand a bit.