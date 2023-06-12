 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Fathers Day
Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day.

The A Place In The Sun host, 49, is bravely battling terminal cancer after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It has since spread to his brain.

In a new interview, Jonnie reflected on the life he wants his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two, to live when he is no longer here.

'I had a tough upbringing and I've managed to do a lot in my life, despite that, but I don't want them to struggle,' he told Hello! Magazine.

'I want them to have the confidence of a public school boy, but also be streetwise lads. They're happy kids, they laugh, and are a lot of fun to have around.'

Jonnie said he is confident his boys will have a good upbringing and a 'softer one than if I was around'.

The presenter has been undergoing brain therapy, which he described last week as 'brutal'.

In a frank interview on the OneChat podcast with AIG life, Jonnie said: 'The programme is to try and remain positive. Positive for me is burying my head in the sand a bit.

More From Entertainment:

Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut

Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut
Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media

Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media
‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style
Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media

Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media
Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears still haunted by past memories of 13-year conservatorship

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards

Denée Benton takes aim at Ron DeSantis at the Tony Awards
Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’

Jason Gardiner opens up about sudden departure: ‘Holly Willoughby never contacted’
‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease

‘The Dark Knight’ star Colin McFarlane and brother dealing with same ‘genetic’ disease
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ needs ‘time to grow’ with U.S. audience
Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Danniella Westbrook makes a daring move, shows off real face after surgery

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news

Amber Heard fans receive exciting news
Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Irina Shayk rips ‘totally malicious’ reports about her crushing over Tom Brady

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps

Pics: Rebel Wilson cuddles daughter Royce Lillian in adorable snaps
Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?
Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?
Britney Spears thrashed 'meth' claims amid Kevin Federline denial

Britney Spears thrashed 'meth' claims amid Kevin Federline denial
Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'

Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'
Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’

Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’
Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers

Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers