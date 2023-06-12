 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’

Experts believe there is a “real toxicity in Harry's constant desire to rewrite history and right wrongs” that never even happened.

According to a report by the Daily Mail “Chelsy was named in his witness statement 118 times, while Meghan received just five mentions.”

“Now, of course, Harry would say that's because the Mirror's apparent bad deeds were going on during his relationship with Chelsy and not Meghan.”

“But isn't that the point about why it's time to move on now; this is all ancient stuff.”

“There's a real toxicity in Harry's constant desire to rewrite history and right wrongs that often didn't exist in the first place that might make Meghan reluctant to step in.”

“But someone has to now. Because Harry is wallowing in victimhood and unhappiness in an aimless battle that will end up helping no one, certainly not himself.”

