Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for talking about the reformation of the journalistic trade when he could last a day “in the pit with the groundlings.”

These warnings and claims have been shared by royal commentator Allison Pearson.

According to a report by The Telegraph she believes, “In bringing his costly legal action, the Duke of Sussex says he wants to ‘save journalism as a profession’. That is his first, but most definitely not his last, mistake.”

“Journalism is not a profession, it’s a rough old trade,” Ms Pearson explained.

“Some of us in the posh papers may fancy ourselves privileged spectators of the human scene, perched at the front of the Dress circle crafting elegant bon mots with our quill pens.”

“In reality, we are all in the pit with the groundlings, hurling cabbages at whichever deluded prince happens to be strutting and fretting his hour upon the stage.”

Not to mention, “in a free society, you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“What the Duke might prefer is a press that lavishes uncritical attention on him and his wife, never pointing out how their ‘feelings’ are occasionally in tension with the facts.”