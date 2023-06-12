 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’
Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for talking about the reformation of the journalistic trade when he could last a day “in the pit with the groundlings.”

These warnings and claims have been shared by royal commentator Allison Pearson.

According to a report by The Telegraph she believes, “In bringing his costly legal action, the Duke of Sussex says he wants to ‘save journalism as a profession’. That is his first, but most definitely not his last, mistake.”

“Journalism is not a profession, it’s a rough old trade,” Ms Pearson explained.

“Some of us in the posh papers may fancy ourselves privileged spectators of the human scene, perched at the front of the Dress circle crafting elegant bon mots with our quill pens.”

“In reality, we are all in the pit with the groundlings, hurling cabbages at whichever deluded prince happens to be strutting and fretting his hour upon the stage.”

Not to mention, “in a free society, you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“What the Duke might prefer is a press that lavishes uncritical attention on him and his wife, never pointing out how their ‘feelings’ are occasionally in tension with the facts.”

More From Royals:

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive video

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive
Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'

Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'
Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them

Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces
Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’

Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’
Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’

Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’
Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’

Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’
Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?
Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’

Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’
When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?

When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?
Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself

Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself
King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles

King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles
King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason

King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet
Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public

Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public
Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?

Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?

Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?
Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe

Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe
Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’

Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’