Who keeps Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis in line?

Prince William and Kate's children have been put under the experienced and mature supervision.

Kate's most trusted aide was seen spending time with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at a pre-Christmas meal at Buckingham Palace.

The fure queen's naany, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was seen in the back of the car alongside the royal children.

Teresa, who graduated from Norland College, joined the Waleses when Prince George was just eight months old. She's known for her no-nonsense approach.

She focuses on outdoor play, and unique traditional uniform.The Spanish nanny remains an integral part of the family for more than a decade, focusing on teaching independence and maintaining normalcy, often accompanying the family on outings.

She has been seen supervising the children at family events, including looking after the children at the weddings of their aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews and uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

She's highly capable in caring for children with the diciplined and traditional nature of her lifestyle. She is intelligent, patient and has an instinct for childcare.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children put on a united display with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch.

There's no doubt at all that Princess Kate spends most of her time with the children. However, William and Kate's children are very familiar with Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Princess Charlotte stole the limelight as she twinned with her mother, giving off festive fairy vibes in a red velvet dress. She wore a red cardigan with a design on its collar.