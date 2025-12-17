Prince William shuts down Harry, Meghan’s claims in important update

Prince William seemed to have rubbished claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they find themselves in a new row over Doria Ragland with the British press.

The Prince of Wales, has been taking on more meaningful initiative and engagements which sheds light into the issues that feels personal to him. The future King has been very vocal about the environment and the protection of green spaces.

While the row between the Sussexes and GB News rang in the background, King Charles’s heir snubbed the long-held misconception that Harry and Meghan had perpetuated about him.

On Tuesday, William met with footballer Jill Scott to mark the 100th anniversary of the charity Fields in Trust. In a video clip shared by Kensington Palace, the delightful exchange between the two began with a warm hug.

The Prince of Wales appeared relaxed with no signs of discomfort evident in his body language, unlike what Harry and Meghan said about his aversion to ‘hugging’ in the 2022 Netflix docuseries.

Talking about their first ever meeting, Meghan had said that she was a “hugger” but she “didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits”.

She added, “I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

To that, Harry elaborated in his book, Spare, that when Meghan leaned in to give William a hug, he “recoiled” as it had “completely freaked him out”. Harry then suggested that William does not hug strangers.