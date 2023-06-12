Jennifer Lopez drops jaws as she flaunts her toned legs in red dress

Superstar Jennifer Lopez left fan in awe as she put on her leggy display in stunning red outfit.

The Hollywood star mesmerised fans with her latest photos in jaw-dropping strapless ruby ballgown, while promoting her business.

The 53-year-old piled her famous locks on top of her head in a loose bun and held up a glass containing her cocktail at the glitzy event.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise the the singer and actress, who's enjoying her married life with Ben Affleck.



One person penned: "Yea *** lady."

Another wrote: "Red looks amazing on you."

While third one reacted as admiring: "You looked stunning."

Lopez's "The Mother" has become one of Netflix's 10 most watched films of all time after securing a fourth week at number one globally on the streaming platform.

