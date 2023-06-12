 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Fans celebrate BTS 10th anniversary

The 10-year anniversary of K-Pop supergroup BTS was celebrated by their fans who gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday.

Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.

The seven-member group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop's global success including in the U.S. music charts and industry awards.

Landmarks such as Seoul City Hall and Namsan Tower were lit purple, BTS' signature colour, while dozens of fans from France, Mexico and elsewhere came to enjoy the sights.

"I came to Korea last week and I am very surprised and excited to see the Namsan Tower purple," said Rita, a 20-year-old student from France who has been an ARMY since 2018.

Organisations and businesses are also joining the celebration, with the city of Seoul working with BTS' management agency HYBE (352820.KS) to set up a tour of landmarks associated with BTS. South Korea's postal service released special commemorative stamps of BTS' debut anniversary.

