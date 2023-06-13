 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be the first Royal children to not be invited by their father for Trooping the Colour.

His Majesty, who is celebrating his birthday parade, has not invited the Sussexes.

Speaking about 74-year-old's decision, royal expert Richard Eden notes the step is a 'reflection' of Meghan and Harry's future in the Royal household.

Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. In his column, he said: “Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the King’s Birthday Parade. It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations.”

A source told Eden: “I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their positions as senior royals when Queen Elizabeth II was alive. The couple now lives in California alongside their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

