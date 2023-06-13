 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Palace shares message to thank everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Palace shares message to thank everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering
Palace shares message to thank everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering

Buckingham Palace has shared a message of gratitude to thank everyone who welcomed King Charles to Pickering.

The King arrived at the North Yorkshire Market Town by Royal Train, which was pulled by the Flying Scotsman.

This was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous engine and entering service and the 50th anniversary of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

On the platform at Pickering Heritage Railway Station, the King met the custodian of Flying Scotsman, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill and Judith McNicol, Director of the National Railway Museum which is home to the Flying Scotsman – the first locomotive to reach 100mph.

After viewing the footplate of the Flying Scotsman, he had the opportunity to meet staff and volunteers who have helped the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and Flying Scotsman reach its significant milestone.

At the ticket hall, the King unveiled a plaque commemorating the 50th anniversary of the heritage railway.

After departing the station, King Charles visited some local shops on Pickering’s Market Place.

Later, the royal family took to Twitter and shared a message of gratitude.

The palace tweeted, “Thank you to everyone who welcomed The King to Pickering today!.”

More From Royals:

Meghan and Harry's friend strikes lucrative deal

Meghan and Harry's friend strikes lucrative deal
Prince William and Prince Edward flaunt new roles given by King Charles

Prince William and Prince Edward flaunt new roles given by King Charles

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert
Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’
Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’

Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’
Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death
Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move

Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move
Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement

Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral
Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles makes history in Pickering

King Charles makes history in Pickering
Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge
Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'

Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade
Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?
Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton
Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target
Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’

Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’