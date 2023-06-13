 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death
Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death

British photographer and social activist Misan Harriman, who is a close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has said that he was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn the cause of death of Olympic medalist and world champion sprinter, Tori Bowie.

Sharing Tori’s picture on Instagram, the photographer further said, “Black women die at exceedingly higher rates due to pregnancy-related complications. We face a much higher risk of maternal death due to various reasons including chronic stress and implicit bias from health care providers.”

He further said, “There is so much work to be done to properly protect and advocate for Black women's health. We send continued love and condolences to Tori Bowie's family.”

According to media reports, Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found.

Bowie, 32, was found dead at her home in Orange County, Florida last month after local law enforcement conducted a well-being check on her following concerns from friends and family.

News of Bowie´s death last month plunged the world of track and field into mourning.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert
Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’
Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’

Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’
Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move

Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move
Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement

Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral
Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles makes history in Pickering

King Charles makes history in Pickering
Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge
Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'

Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade
Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?
Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton
Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target
Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’

Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’
King Charles to mark first Trooping the Colour as monarch with major change

King Charles to mark first Trooping the Colour as monarch with major change
Prince Harry is ‘putting distress this blameless person’ in favor of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ‘putting distress this blameless person’ in favor of Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘can’t yet’ use satellites to ‘track’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘can’t yet’ use satellites to ‘track’ Prince Harry