Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death

British photographer and social activist Misan Harriman, who is a close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has said that he was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn the cause of death of Olympic medalist and world champion sprinter, Tori Bowie.

Sharing Tori’s picture on Instagram, the photographer further said, “Black women die at exceedingly higher rates due to pregnancy-related complications. We face a much higher risk of maternal death due to various reasons including chronic stress and implicit bias from health care providers.”

He further said, “There is so much work to be done to properly protect and advocate for Black women's health. We send continued love and condolences to Tori Bowie's family.”

According to media reports, Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found.

Bowie, 32, was found dead at her home in Orange County, Florida last month after local law enforcement conducted a well-being check on her following concerns from friends and family.

News of Bowie´s death last month plunged the world of track and field into mourning.