Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak, the beloved host of the long-running television show Wheel of Fortune, has revealed that the upcoming season will be his final one.

In a social media post on Monday, Sajak expressed his decision, stating, "Well, the time has come... It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all." Sajak humorously added that his announcement would surely keep the clickbait sites busy.

Sajak has been associated with the syndicated game show since 1981, and he also hosted a daytime version of the series during the 1980s. Throughout his illustrious career, he has earned three Daytime Emmy Awards and received a Lifetime Achievement honor for his remarkable contributions. In 2018, during Wheel of Fortune's 36th season, he surpassed Bob Barker of The Price Is Right to become the longest-running host of a game show.

Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, expressed gratitude for Sajak's tremendous impact, stating, "As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years... We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season." Prete further revealed that Sajak has agreed to continue as a consultant for the show for three years after his final year of hosting, ensuring his continued involvement with the Wheel of Fortune family.

Now 76 years old, Sajak has previously hinted that he wouldn't be hosting the show indefinitely. Although he and co-host Vanna White extended their contracts through 2024, Sajak acknowledged in interviews that he was approaching the end of his tenure. Reflecting on his decision, he stated in a 2017 interview, "I'd like to leave while the show is still popular... to let someone else take over on a show that's still working well." He also humorously mentioned his desire to depart before viewers would tune in and wonder, "My God, what the hell happened to him?"

In response to Sajak's announcement, the show expressed its appreciation, stating, "Thank you to the best host in the biz... Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever!"

