Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner, the actor known for his role as Hawkeye in the Avengers movies, recently took to social media to share a peaceful moment from his eventful weekend. 

In an Instagram post on Monday, Renner treated his fans and followers to a serene photo featuring a plate of delicious waffles, accompanied by a cup of coffee, a candle, and a lei. He greeted everyone with a cheerful "Good Monday Morning" and reflected on his busy weekend filled with performances, birthdays, graduations, love, and laughter. 

Renner, who is 52 years old, captioned the post by expressing his gratitude for the joyful moments in his life, as he continues to recover from a serious snowplow accident that occurred over five months ago.

In a lighthearted manner, Renner also acknowledged his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, humorously stating that the waffles in the photo were her treat, while he opts for a vitamin and supplement shake in the afternoon after his fasting period. It's clear that Renner's family is a source of joy and strength for him during his recovery.

In addition to sharing this serene snapshot, Renner also took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself alongside Ludacris, who is currently on tour with Janet Jackson. Renner referred to Ludacris as a "gem" in his caption, highlighting the positive connection between the two.

Despite enduring a snowplow accident on New Year's Day that resulted in numerous broken bones and multiple surgeries, Renner appears to be steadily progressing in his recovery journey. 

On May 27, he delighted his followers by posting a video of his scenic drive down a winding road overlooking Lake Tahoe, hinting at a visit with his loved ones. Renner's love for his family was further evident in the images he shared the following day, showcasing jet skis placed along the water's edge and a snapshot of him and his daughter Ava enjoying a paddleboarding session in the lake. Clearly, Renner finds solace and a sense of "home" in these moments.

Renner made his first red carpet appearance since the accident in April, attending the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series, Rennervations. And on May 19, he shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a specialized treadmill called Boost Microgravity. In the accompanying caption, Renner emphasized his belief that pain is a sign of progress and expressed his willingness to embrace new activities and movements as part of his recovery process. He playfully remarked on the state of his leg, which is still healing, expressing gratitude for the titanium support and the unique features of the treadmill he was using.

Jeremy Renner's recent social media updates showcase his resilience, gratitude, and determination to recover fully from his snowplow accident. As he continues to share glimpses of his journey, fans and followers eagerly cheer him on, inspired by his positive outlook and unwavering spirit.

