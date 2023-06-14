 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Fukrey 3 also features Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh
'Fukrey 3' also features Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh

Pankaj Tripathi has finally confirmed the release date of the much-anticipated film, Fukrey 3 featuring him along with Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Fukrey 3 was initially set to release in cinemas in September, but the makers delayed it as it was clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Therefore, they decided to release the film in November.

Earlier yesterday, news came out that the makers have now postponed the release of the third sequel of Fukrey again, and they are now aiming to release it somewhere in December.

The same night, Pankaj Tripathi and makers, Excel Entertainment shared the official release date of the movie.i.e. December 1st.

Pankaj dropped a small snippet that showed a glimpse of the previous two parts. The video also gave a brief introduction to the characters of the Jugaadu boys in Fukrey 3.

The caption on the video read: “Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you #Fukrey3.”

Fukrey 3 features Pankaj, Pulkit, Varun, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha this time. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, who was a part of the film in the previous two films, will not be joining the gang this time, reports India Today.

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world

Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world
Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'

Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'
Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves

Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves
Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies

Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies
Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood
Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor
Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist