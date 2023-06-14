 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his painful fight revealing that he sometimes leaves his family home to spend time in a hospice amid his cancer battle.

The A Place In The Sun presenter, 49, is bravely battling terminal cancer after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It has since spread to his brain.

He admitted that the pain can get so bad that he seeks solace at a hospice, unwilling to let his family see him suffer.

Jonnie shares his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two, with his wife Jessica Holmes and also revealed they have not told their children about his diagnosis.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, he explained: 'I remove myself on a number of occasions because I'm not good to be around when I'm in pain.

The presenter also discussed his decision to keep the cancer battle a secret from his children.

'I keep being asked, 'Are you going to tell them?' but tell them what? It would be horrible news that they'd have to get their heads around,' he said.

Jonnie revealed he received irreversible damage to his liver after travelling overseas for cancer treatment.

