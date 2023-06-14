 
Prince Harry has nothing 'meaningful to express'

Prince Harry is being called out for thinking he “has a mind to be reckoned with and something meaningful to express, like Shelley or Swift.”

These allegations have been brought to light by Petronella Wyatt, a British journalist.

According to The Telegraph she started by saying, “Friends of mine in California say he is puffed up like an adder by having written a book and now thinks of himself as a homme sérieux.”

“His avowed desire to ‘change the landscape of journalism’ takes on a sinister new meaning; Harry believes he has a mind to be reckoned with and something meaningful to express, like Shelley or Swift.”

“It is safe to assume that any aspiring artist is against their country, ie against the environment into which they were born.”

“Harry obviously believes his talents have gone unrecognised here, chiefly out of spite.”

So “in that conviction he is no different from Balzac, Swift, Molière and Pope; all of them bitter critics of their age and nation.”

