 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Halsey originally signed with Capitols Astralwerks imprint back in 2013
Halsey originally signed with Capitol's Astralwerks imprint back in 2013

Halsey has recently inked a deal with Columbia Records, merely two months after their departure from Capitol Music Group, the label they had a longstanding association with.

Interestingly, this move reunites Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, with the record label responsible for one of their most significant hits to date.

Closer, a collaboration with the Chainsmokers in which Halsey provided co-lead vocals, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an impressive 12 weeks in 2016. Additionally, Halsey achieved another No. 1 hit in 2018 with the song Without You.

Halsey originally signed with Capitol's Astralwerks imprint back in 2013, quickly rising to become one of the label's most prominent artists. 

However, their strong independent spirit often caused conflicts with the label. 

Last year, Halsey publicly aired a dispute with Capitol Music Group, possibly with the label's consent, regarding demands for TikTok content.

All four of Halsey's albums have achieved either No. 1 or No. 2 rankings on the Billboard 200 chart. The first three albums, BadlandsHopeless Fountain Kingdom, and Manic, all received double-platinum certifications. 

Their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, released in August 2021 and produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, garnered critical acclaim but didn't achieve the same commercial success as its predecessors.

More From Entertainment:

'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed

'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed
Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?

Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?
Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance

Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance
Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death

Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death
'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer

'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer
Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

ITV denies 'blind eye' approach to Phillip Schofield scandal

ITV denies 'blind eye' approach to Phillip Schofield scandal
'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away
Andrew Tate threatened with sex abuse lawsuit in UK

Andrew Tate threatened with sex abuse lawsuit in UK
Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away

Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away
Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf

Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf
Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown

Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown
Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’

Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again
Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert

Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert
Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason

Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason
Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’
'Outlander' season 7 to not be finale, show extended to 8 seasons

'Outlander' season 7 to not be finale, show extended to 8 seasons
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming