 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince William sends strong message to those involved in wildlife crime

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Prince William sends strong message to those involved in wildlife crime
Prince William sends strong message to those involved in wildlife crime

Prince of Wales Prince William has sent a strong message to those involved in wildlife crime as President of United for Wildlife.

Prince William issued the message after attending screening of Rhino Man hosted by United for Wildlife at Battersea Power Station.

The documentary depicts the training of wildlife rangers and covers the dangers that they face.

It features Anton Mzimba, a South African ranger who was murdered by wildlife traffickers in July 2022.

Later, commenting on United for Wildlife tweet, Prince William said: “The tragic murder of Anton Mzimba is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that rangers face from the criminal organisations seeking to profit illegally from wildlife.

“@unitedforwildlife and their partners are committed to ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice. W.”

United for Wildlife was created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2014 to protect endangered species from the illegal wildlife trade.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'awkward moment' video resurfaces video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'awkward moment' video resurfaces
Prince Harry will ‘bring it all down’ the ‘monarchy, media, the whole awful dance’

Prince Harry will ‘bring it all down’ the ‘monarchy, media, the whole awful dance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives are ‘non-consensually thrust upon us’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives are ‘non-consensually thrust upon us’
Prince Harry is trying to ‘seek revenge for his life’

Prince Harry is trying to ‘seek revenge for his life’
Prince Harry has nothing ‘meaningful to express’

Prince Harry has nothing ‘meaningful to express’
Prince Harry keeps a ‘cheeky chappy façade on full display’

Prince Harry keeps a ‘cheeky chappy façade on full display’
Prince William, Sophie attend screening of ‘Rhino Man’

Prince William, Sophie attend screening of ‘Rhino Man’
Prince Harry acts like a ‘bitter critic from his age and nation’

Prince Harry acts like a ‘bitter critic from his age and nation’
Prince Harry’s ‘paranoia and disdain for the media’ is on ‘fully display’

Prince Harry’s ‘paranoia and disdain for the media’ is on ‘fully display’
Kelly Clarkson candidly dishes on feeling ‘limited’ in Brandon Blackstock marriage

Kelly Clarkson candidly dishes on feeling ‘limited’ in Brandon Blackstock marriage
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting expected in July in UK

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting expected in July in UK
Meghan Markle issues stern warning to Prince Harry over Chelsy Davy

Meghan Markle issues stern warning to Prince Harry over Chelsy Davy
British public wants to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘lose these days’

British public wants to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘lose these days’
Royal family warned of revelation in Prince Harry’s possible second book

Royal family warned of revelation in Prince Harry’s possible second book

Prince Harry dubbed a ‘viper’

Prince Harry dubbed a ‘viper’
King Charles ‘no longer has any real leverage’ over Prince Harry

King Charles ‘no longer has any real leverage’ over Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s memoir is ‘fatal to someone of his nature’

Prince Harry’s memoir is ‘fatal to someone of his nature’
King Charles decision to revive THIS royal tradition could be ‘risky’: report

King Charles decision to revive THIS royal tradition could be ‘risky’: report
Prince Harry doppelganger believed 'career was over' after Megxit

Prince Harry doppelganger believed 'career was over' after Megxit
Kate Middleton is shield for own kids after she was 'bullied badly' in school

Kate Middleton is shield for own kids after she was 'bullied badly' in school
Kate Middleton, Prince William used their dog to name Prince George?

Kate Middleton, Prince William used their dog to name Prince George?