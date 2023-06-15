King Charles in trouble as 'Royal Houses' pose problems for Britons

King Charles could be penalized for the Royal Family's extravagance over the years.

Richard Palmer notes how the King's family is spread across various Palaces in the UK that are funded by the taxpayer money, warning trouble for His Majesty.

He told the Daily Express Royal Round Up: "Lots of people are going to say the royals have lots of houses. This is a difficult one for them.

"They have Kensington Palace, Frogmore Cottage which if Harry and Meghan haven't formally vacated it yet, they are about to. Who is going to live there?

"When the King goes up to Balmoral Estate, he stays at Birkhall. Will other members of the family use Balmoral? Will that remain empty? Will it be opened up to the public?

"There are a number of properties on the Royal Estate on the price and taxpayer-funded side that make the Royal Family a bit vulnerable on this issue."

The royal expert continued: "Many people will say this is the Royal Family and these are historic properties



"Will the King and Queen ever move into Buckingham Palace? Around 50 percent of all tourists visiting London go to the palace to have their picture taken outside it because it's where the King lives in the public's mind

"Except he doesn't as he and Camilla are living in Clarence House when they are in London. Many people think they will never move into the palace," Palmer concluded.

