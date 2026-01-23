Prince William jokes about having 'Princess Charlotte' at home

Prince William’s week has been a reminder that while his modes of transport keeps changing, his dad energy is permanently switched on.

Fresh from roaring motorbikes for rule-abiding walks around Windsor, the Prince of Wales charmed crowds in Stirling with a moment that instantly melted royal crowd.

While greeting well-wishers, William paused when he met a young girl who shared a very familiar name.

Spotting her badge, he lit up and made the connection immediately, telling her that his own daughter is also called Charlotte.

"You’re Charlotte. I’ve got a Charlotte too," the Prince said.

The Stirling visit came hot on the heels of renewed attention on how much William’s life has evolved.

William was once known for tearing up roads on high-powered bikes much to Kate’s open horror, the future King has steadily leaned into a calmer, more grounded pace.

While the thrill seeker in him couldn’t resist “riding” a virtual motorbike during a university visit, real life risk taking has largely been replaced by practicality and parenthood.

Even his more recent love of zipping around Windsor on an e-scooter has now been curtailed by estate rules, leaving him to laugh it off and comply without fuss.