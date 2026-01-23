 
Prince Harry creates opportunity to make peace with William: 'Will it work?"

Prince William urged to drop emotional baggage behind before taking over the crown

Geo News Digital Desk
January 23, 2026

Will the world see the much-awaited reunion between Prince Harry and Prince William as a key event nears?

Well, there are growing talks surrounding the Duke of Sussex's 2027 Invictus Games, which is set to be held in Birmingham, UK, and appears to be a perfect opportunity for reconciliation.

Speaking of the highly anticipated sports program, royal expert Jennie Bond called it a "white flag" raised by Harry in order to "establish a peace treaty."

She believes that the future King William should also make his heart bigger and turn the Invictus Games Birmingham into a "perfect platform for a public reconciliation."

Writing in The i Paper, Jennie said, "A lifetime of feuding is exhausting and damaging. William's reign would be so much easier without the baggage of family estrangements."

The royal commentator highlighted that Harry is ready to put past grievances behind him, as he himself mentioned during an interview with the BBC that he would love reconciliation with his family.

"William, too, should try to come to terms with all that has happened and look to the future," Jennie stated.

The journalist shared, "I doubt that the brothers can ever be truly close again - but as they grow older, perhaps they can at least have some sort of civil relationship."

