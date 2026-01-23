Princess Kate borrows leaf from Queen Camilla and goes on mission for kids

Princess Kate is taking a leaf out of her mother in law Queen Camilla’s book and turning it into a mission to nurture the next generation.

The Princess of Wales, often called the "children’s princess" for her tireless work on early childhood, has unveiled a heartwarming new initiative in collaboration with Amazon UK and Swansea-based charity Faith in Families.

Over the coming weeks, the project will produce 1,000 Early Years “Cwtch Kits,” packed with blankets, books, and sensory toys designed to spark cosy story sharing moments and special family connections.

Announcing the kits on Instagram, the Royal Foundation wrote, “The kits will be distributed to families at events in Swansea. We hope they bring lots of love and joy.”

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK’s Country Manager, praised the partnership, saying, “The Princess of Wales’s message, that we all share responsibility for children's futures, aligns perfectly with Amazon’s mission. This is more than a gift in our community’s resilience.”

The project first took shape at last November’s Future Workforce Summit in London, where Kate delivered her first major speech in nearly two years after her cancer treatment.

She spoke about love and connection for this thoughtfully curated initiative, inspired in part by Queen Camilla’s well-known passion for children and books.