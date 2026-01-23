King Charles makes clever plan for Andrew amid Princess Anne fears

King Charles has reportedly been taking control over Andrew after his back-to-back scandals caused pain to the royals.

2025 saw the monarch taking serious actions against his brother due to his controversial ties with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Not only did the former Prince lose his titles and honours, but he is also about to leave the massive Royal Lodge and is expected to move to Marsh Farm in Sandringham.

Speaking of the future relocation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB, "I think it was only reasonable [for Andrew to stay in Sandringham], given the circumstances, he had to stay somewhere. That's one way of, in a sense, controlling him."

Moreover, the commentator said that Beatrice and Eugenie's father has other living arrangements as well, but for temporary purposes.

Richard shared, "He could end up in Dubai. It would appear that he'll have an English base, and having ensured that he left Royal Lodge because that just wasn't tenable."

These comments came after the Daily Mail revealed that Princess Anne expressed her worries regarding the "harsh" treatment given to Andrew in recent times.