King Charles savours notes of toffee, wishing Harry were sharing it

King Charles got a taste of liquid history as he sampled “the best whiskey in the world” at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, but royal watchers can’t help imagining that part of him was quietly hoping for a family reunion

The monarch joined Scottish First Minister John Swinney MSP for a reception celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship but it was the sip of Rosebank’s 31-year-old Single Malt that stole the show.

Leonard Russell, chairman of family-owned Ian Macleod Distillers, told GB News that the King was impressed, noting with a grin that Charles picked up subtle “notes of toffee” in the rare Lowland Scotch.

“It didn’t just win best Scotch, it took the top spot in the San Francisco spirits competition as the best whiskey in the world. And the King wanted to know why. Then he tried it and he got it immediately.”

As the Honorary Keeper of the Quaich, a prestigious role celebrating contributions to Scotland’s Scotch industry, he’s no stranger to tastings and has even handed out royal warrants to distilleries like Laphroaig.

During the visit, he laughed heartily at Russell’s dry-humoured comment about “breaking Dry January with the best whiskey in the world” drink less, but drink better.

Yet, while the focus was on rare Lowland Scotch and Scotland’s thriving distilleries, it’s hard not to picture Charles thinking about his own son, Prince Harry, who was in the midst of a court battle.

A royal insider hinted that, despite the official business and ceremonial engagements, the King “would have loved a quiet moment to see Harry and the family.”