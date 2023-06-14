 
Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Naomi Watts calls Feud co-star Treat Williams the best scene partner in heartfelt note
Naomi Watts calls 'Feud' co-star Treat Williams the 'best scene partner' in heartfelt note

Following the unexpected death of her Feud co-star Treat Williams in a motorcycle accident, Naomi Watts took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Williams, who was 71, starred alongside Watts in the second season of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series, Feud: Capote's Women.

The Oscar-nominated actress wrote: “I'm so heartbroken by the news of Treat. He was a true gentleman who always spoke so lovingly of his family.”

“I had the great privilege of sharing many scenes with him recently shooting Feud. His work is extraordinary,” Watts 54, continued praising him alongside a selfie of them together. 

“Not only did I get to discover what a remarkable professional he was, but I made a friend, and saw what a devoted husband, and father he was. Treat was one of a kind, truly enchanted with life. He was curious about everything and everything had meaning to him, except small talk. He had a gift for telling incredible stories and carried immense gratitude for everything life served him.”

She then goes on to address Williams directly: “Treat, I didn’t know you nearly long enough, but it was enough for me to realize that the world has lost someone special. Thank you for being the best scene partner. I absolutely cherished our time playing together. We made so many great friends with everyone on Feud.”

The actress, 54, concluded her heartfelt note with: “We danced, laughed, and cried, and I will always hold dear the story of our Bill and Babe. xx ????️ RIP.”

