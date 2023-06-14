 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Tom Holland says he's 'proud of' his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Tom Holland says the 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance came at a time his life was changing for good
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland expressed his pride in his May 2017 appearance on Lip Sync Battle with his girlfriend Zendaya.

Tom Holland went for fishnets for his memorable performance of Singin' in the Rain and Rihanna's Umbrella.

The 27-year-old actor's showstopping rendition of Umbrella featured elaborate choreography, pyrotechnics, stage precipitation, and even a front flip.

The video of his performance went viral on YouTube, garnering over 140 million views since its release.

“I like that it left a lasting impact," Holland told THR. "It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. [Spider-Man: Homecoming] was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy."

The Crowded Room star added, "I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for.”

When asked if his costume and performance were intended to make a statement about toxic masculinity, Holland firmly answered in the negative.

"But you’d never catch me doing that now," he confessed. "Just because I don’t want to do a f---ing TV show that I don’t need to do. I’d rather go and play golf and live my little private life."

