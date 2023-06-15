 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Amanda Holden, Alan Carrs home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity
Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's house renovation project has raised an eye-popping £127,000 for charity.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, and the comedian, 46, spent three months transforming two flats in the medieval town of Salemi, which is around an hour from Sicily's capital, Palermo.

After buying the two flats for a euro each, the pair documented the renovation process of knocking them together on BBC's Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job.

Now, according to The Mirror, the flat is believed to have been sold for close to its asking price of €145,000 (£127,500).

A BBC spokesman told the publication of the fully furnished two-bedroom, two--bathroom apartment: 'The sale is in progress. Proceeds will be donated to Children in Need and Comic Relief.' 

More From Entertainment:

Luke Combs'

Luke Combs' "Fast Car" cover propels Tracy Chapman to No. 1 on Billboard chart
Al Pacino girlfriend unfazed by gold digger rumours: ‘She doesn't need his money’

Al Pacino girlfriend unfazed by gold digger rumours: ‘She doesn't need his money’
Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from nine more women alleging sexual assault

Stanley Tucci dances with wife at Harry Styles concert video

Stanley Tucci dances with wife at Harry Styles concert
Julia Fox looks stunning in red at British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event

Julia Fox looks stunning in red at British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma event
Kesha reveals heartbreaking encounter with Jerry Seinfeld

Kesha reveals heartbreaking encounter with Jerry Seinfeld
Priscilla Presley’s settlement amount revealed in lawsuit with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley’s settlement amount revealed in lawsuit with Riley Keough
Kevin Costner seeks legal action to have ex-wife vacate his home

Kevin Costner seeks legal action to have ex-wife vacate his home
Tom Cruise steps outside in style with his co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise steps outside in style with his co-star Hayley Atwell
Kevin Spacey aims for acting comeback as UK trial nears conclusion video

Kevin Spacey aims for acting comeback as UK trial nears conclusion
'Wheel of Fortune' makers looking for Pat Sajak replacements

'Wheel of Fortune' makers looking for Pat Sajak replacements
Jameela Jamil joins voice cast of Pixar's intergalactic adventure 'Elio'

Jameela Jamil joins voice cast of Pixar's intergalactic adventure 'Elio'
Nick Cannon says having 12 children was ‘calling from God’

Nick Cannon says having 12 children was ‘calling from God’
Amber Heard breaks silence on life in Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard breaks silence on life in Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige
No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

Bruce Willis, daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’ video

Bruce Willis, daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘exhaustion’ over ‘trying to make everything bad shine’

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘exhaustion’ over ‘trying to make everything bad shine’
Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’

Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’
Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere
Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’

Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’