Prince Harry knows his work can’t compare to ‘working down a salt mine’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s ‘personal assistant should be pitied’ for having to ‘squeezing work into shiatsu and crystal therapy sessions'.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the ‘dwindling rate of return’ Netflix seems to be raking in, as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to News.com.au, “Just to really dial up the strain, Harry is also the Chief Impact Officer of a coaching platform called BetterUp, a job that seems to require him to appear in ads and undertake speaking gigs. Look, it’s hardly working down a salt mine, but taken all together, the demands on the former army captain really start to mount up.”

Especially when all of this is factored “before we have factored in the time for him to do a lick of humanitarian work via the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation.”

“Pity his poor PA trying to schedule all of this, as well as daily shiatsu and crystal therapy sessions.”

So “Whatever is a duke, with two small children and a clutch of British court cases on the go, to do?”