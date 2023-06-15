Fans shocked as Britney Spears' ‘Toxic’ is revealed to be about THIS British star

He was previously asked about the song by the host of 'This Morning' Holly Willoughby

Fans of the global popstar Britney Spears are in shock after discovering that her hit song Toxic might be about a British television star. The 41-year-old released the song back in 2003 which describes a lover who is addictive yet dangerous.

Now, fans have discovered that the track might be about the Supervet Dr Noel Fitzpatrick. The track was co-written by Cathy Dennis who penned the lyrics the same year that she split from 55-year-old Noel.

Pop B*tch wrote: “The man who inspired the Britney Spears track Toxic was someone that the song’s co-writer Cathy Dennis had been dating in the early 2000s, who broke up with her in 2003: Noel Fitzpatrick. It’s unlikely you’d have known who he was at the time (unless you had a sick spaniel) but he’s better known to most people nowadays as Channel 4’s Supervet!”

The pair met when the songwriter brought her Labrador, named Charlie, to the vet for his surgery. He was previously asked about the song by the host of This Morning Holly Willoughby, referring to the lyrics: “I need a hit, baby, give me it. You're dangerous, I'm loving it.”

She asked: “Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes.”

He replied: “You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether 'I Can't Get You Out Of My Head' is written about me.”