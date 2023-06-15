Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

The rapper Slowthai was nominated for the prestigious Mercury prize in 2019

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape during a court appearance.

The 28-year-old artist stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman on two separate occasions on September 8, 2021.

Accompanying Slowthai in court was co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker, 25, who also pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and two sexual assault charges at Oxford Crown Court.

Blake-Walker, residing on Wallbutton Road in south London, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the same woman involved in Slowthai's case.

Additionally, he faces charges of raping and sexually assaulting another complainant.

Judge Michael Gledhill KC granted conditional bail to both defendants, who are now released until their trial, scheduled for July 2024. The conditions of their bail were not disclosed.

Slowthai, known for his Grammy nomination in 2021 and Mercury Prize nomination in 2019, has recently made headlines by withdrawing from a highly anticipated performance at Wembley Stadium on July 8.