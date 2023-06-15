 
Prince Edward to steal spotlight at King Charles' Trooping the Colour

Prince Edward is all set to attract spotlight at the first Trooping the Colour of his elder brother King Charles III's reign on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh will ride into the royal spotlight by participating in the procession on horseback in his role as Colonel of the London Guards, the army reserve battalion of the Guards Division, which was formed as a product of the military reforms last year in May.

Princess Anne and Prince William, who took part in the last year's event, will also ride in the newly crowned King's Birthday Parade.

 The 74-year-old King succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II as Colonel-in-Chief of all seven regiments of the household division while Princess Anne is Colonel of the Blues and Royals. While, future king William is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

However, not all honourary royal colonels will be taking part in the parade on horseback. While, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are expected to ride in a horse-drawn carriage for Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton was named as Colonel of the Irish Guards (taking over the role from her husband, Prince William) in December, while King Charles  also honoured Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (an honour that was removed from Prince Andrew by his late mother).

