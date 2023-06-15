 
Royals
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla wear nearly matching ensembles for latest outings: Here's why

Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla wear nearly matching ensembles for latest outings: Heres why

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla and Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton left fans stunned with their choice of dresses for the latest outings.

The two royals opted for green outfits for their latest outings, and there's a good reason for their nearly matching ensembles that attracted massive likes from fans.

Camilla and Kate stepped out for separate engagements in similar green and white patterned tea-length shirt dresses with long sleeves.

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton for her ongoing early childhood work on Thursday. While, Queen Camilla attended a garden party on Wednesday.

The green hue was likely a subtle tribute to the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14. The color green has become linked to the anniversary and remembrance as well as the charitable Grenfell Foundation.

On June 14, 2017, a fire tore through the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building in West London, killing 72 people. Two days after the disaster, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William made an emotional visit to the area to meet survivors, victims’ families and rescue workers affected.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Twitter account posted a green heart, a symbol that has become associated with the tragedy.

However, Camilla and Kate's fashion sense has inspired their fans who expressed their love and respect for the royals on social media.  

