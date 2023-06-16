 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Basil Iwanyk has produced every installment of the John Wick franchise
Basil Iwanyk has produced every installment of the 'John Wick' franchise

Lionsgate confirmed John Wick: 5 after much speculation and high demand.

Now, the producer Basil Iwanyk has opened up about the upcoming movie’s current status.

“John Wick 4 was embraced enough by the critics and the audience that it's kind of an organic and natural next step to do John Wick 5,” he told IGN.

“I think that there's no question that it's in development, but right now the story isn't there yet. And until the story is there, it isn't... It's real on something we're trying to figure out. But we haven't settled on what that movie looks like or feels like.”

Moreover, the writers' strike has paralyzed any development of the project.

“We haven't settled on what that movie looks like or feels like.”

Moreover, The Continental producer also opened up about the pressure to make every gun-fu franchise film up to the mark.

“All we do in the John Wick universe is worry,” he shared.

“The reason why we worry is that we've been given this incredible gift by the audience, which is like, ‘we love you, we love John, we love this world. We want more of it. 

Just don't take too much advantage of it. Just don't exploit it and whatever you give us, make sure it's good and make sure it's up to snuff with what you guys have already established.’“

More From Entertainment:

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence
'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces

'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces
Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo

Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo
Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy

Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy
Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'

Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'
Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully

Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully
Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist

Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist
Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’

Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’
Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'
Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera

Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump supporters for calling out other politicians

Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump supporters for calling out other politicians
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry