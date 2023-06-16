 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis mourns loss of his son, Ray Lewis III.
Ray Lewis III, the 28-year-old son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away. 

The younger Lewis, who followed in his father's footsteps as a college football player, met an untimely demise, leaving his family and the football community in mourning.

Details surrounding Ray Lewis III's death remain undisclosed, leaving many questions unanswered. The news was confirmed by his younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, who expressed his disbelief and grief in a heartfelt Instagram post. Rahsaan described his brother as a true angel, hoping that he has found peace from the pain he was carrying. He shared his deep love for Ray and pledged to make him proud.

Ray Lewis III's athletic journey began in high school, where he excelled as a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida. He achieved impressive numbers, rushing for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns, with additional receiving contributions of 676 yards and four touchdowns during his senior season.

Continuing his football career at the collegiate level, Ray played for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers. As he pursued his passion on the field, he aimed to make a name for himself, separate from his father's illustrious legacy.

The tragic loss of Ray Lewis III has deeply affected the Virginia Union University community. Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland described him as a great young man and an exceptional teammate. The entire university is offering their prayers and support to the grieving family as they navigate through this difficult time.

In addition to his football pursuits, Ray Lewis III had aspirations in the music industry. He was also an active player for the Wyoming Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football league.

