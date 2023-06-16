 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

HBO stands behind The Weekend’s controversial ‘The Idol’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

The clarification was came when a report claimed that The Idol will not renew for season 2

The clarification was came when a report claimed that 'The Idol' will not renew for season 2

The internet loves to hate “The Idol,” but that doesn’t mean the show’s future has been set in stone. HBO has denied a report from Page Six claiming that Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s controversial drama series will not return for a second season.

The Idol has lately been getting bad press but that doesn't deter HBO to put a lid on the show despite reports on the contrary.

Responding to the Page Six report that claimed the show will not return for season 2, “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of ‘The Idol’ has been determined,” adding, “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night," the official account of the streamer tweeted.

The clarifications come hours later after the publication report cited two unnamed insiders close to the production.

One tipster tattled that The Weeknd, was not planning a second season of the series and that the series was from the start “intended to be a limited series.”

While the other bird chirped to the outlet that “The door is definitely still open,” and HBO was still waiting for a decision to be made on the show.

However, the show was under the scanner for quite some time, from issues ranging from production feuds to uncomfortable intimate scenes.

Since its release, the series was met with mostly negative with the ratings hovering just over 913,000 across linear and streaming on its premiere, which further slumped by 12 percent in the second episode.

More From Entertainment:

Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence
'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status

'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status
'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces

'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces
Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo

Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo
Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy

Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy
Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'

Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'
Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully

Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully
Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist

Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist
Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’

Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’
Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'
Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera

Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump supporters for calling out other politicians

Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump supporters for calling out other politicians