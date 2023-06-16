Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin confirmed their engagement after months of speculations revealing that the actor popped the question back in September 2022.

The After We Collided star and the Hungarian model talked in detail how they fell in love and why they chose to keep their engagement a secret in an interview with V Magazine.

The soon-to-wed couple also shared their wedding plans, revealing that they would tie the knot in Hungary, where all extended family of Palvin resides.

While speaking to Sprouse’s twin brother Cole Sprouse on Zoom, the duo said what they initially drew them to each other "was our mutual roasting when we first met,” adding, “That was something that left a lasting impression."



"I can tell you the moment I fell in love,” shared Palvin. "We started talking about [Japanese manga series] Naruto and then he did an impression."



The lovers went on to discuss why they did not disclose the news of their engagement before even though it was leaked in media back in March.

"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," Sprouse shared.

He added, "This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?"

"We got engaged in September," Palvin interjected as Sprouse continued, "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about the aspect of our engagement."

"What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception."