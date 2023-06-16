 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin
Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin 

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin confirmed their engagement after months of speculations revealing that the actor popped the question back in September 2022.

The After We Collided star and the Hungarian model talked in detail how they fell in love and why they chose to keep their engagement a secret in an interview with V Magazine.

The soon-to-wed couple also shared their wedding plans, revealing that they would tie the knot in Hungary, where all extended family of Palvin resides.

While speaking to Sprouse’s twin brother Cole Sprouse on Zoom, the duo said what they initially drew them to each other "was our mutual roasting when we first met,” adding, “That was something that left a lasting impression." 

"I can tell you the moment I fell in love,” shared Palvin. "We started talking about [Japanese manga series] Naruto and then he did an impression."

The lovers went on to discuss why they did not disclose the news of their engagement before even though it was leaked in media back in March.

"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," Sprouse shared.

He added, "This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?"

"We got engaged in September," Palvin interjected as Sprouse continued, "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about the aspect of our engagement."

"What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception."

More From Entertainment:

HBO stands behind The Weekend’s controversial ‘The Idol’

HBO stands behind The Weekend’s controversial ‘The Idol’
'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence
'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status

'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status
'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces

'Billions' gears for ending with season 7, Showtime announces
Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo

Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo
Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy

Harrison Ford reaction to Marvel question leaves internet in tizzy
Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'

Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'
Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully

Guillermo del Toro pivots to 'animation' world fully
Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist

Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist
Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’

Vermont neighbor remembers humble Treat Williams as ‘just another townie’
Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat

Tom Holland spills the beans on the ‘Spider-Boys’ group chat
Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Muslim sisters give Kardashians a run for their money

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have a sweet reunion at ‘Indiana Jones’ premiere
Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Gangsta Boo died after consuming cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol: report

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'

Scarlett Johansson hypes up 'Transformers One': 'It's pretty exciting!'
Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Samuel L. Jackson reiterates he wants to be in Black Panther movie

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford says a ‘wonderful script’ made him go for 'Indiana Jones'
Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera

Beyoncé fan's ecstatic reaction to her song caught on camera
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump supporters for calling out other politicians

Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump supporters for calling out other politicians