Alessandra Ambrosio slays her denim outfits with comfort style and comfort

Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio appeared to be a supermodel in all denim outfits showing off her summer-ready body in a new photoshoot.

The Brazilian model, 42, flaunted her sartorial side in blue denim outfits that she modeled in a video that instantly collected thousands of likes on her Instagram.

In addition to modeling multiple all-denim looks, Alessandra also showed off her toned abs in a bra with a skimpy fishnet overlay during the shoot.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel was styled with a lighter pair of blue denim jeans that contrasted with the blacktop.

The yoga enthusiast added the audio of the Lana Del Rey song Blue Jeans to the video of her blue denim-themed shoot that she posted to her Instagram.

While she's best known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Alessandra has also posed in campaigns for global brands like Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, and Armani, among many others. 

