 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Kendall Jenner serves couple goals with rumoured boyfriend in new snaps

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Kendall Jenner serves couple goals with rumoured boyfriend in new snaps
Kendall Jenner serves couple goals with rumoured boyfriend in new snaps

Kendall Jenner can be seen serving major couple goals with her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny in new snaps.

The starlet looks chic as ever as she joined Bad Bunny, for a casual lunch date at the Beverly Glen Deli in the heart of Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 818 Tequila founder, 27 — who recently enjoyed a girl's night out with pals Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in Santa Monica — was seen strolling next to the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, for their lowkey outing together.

The Kardashians star donned a pair of white pants that were secured with a thin, reddish-brown belt around the waist.

The pair first sparked romance rumors earlier in February, were seen walking side-by-side through a parking lot and holding a conversation as they headed towards the bustling restaurant.  

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid'

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid'
Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Eminem did not miss daughter Alaina wedding: ‘My dad walked me down the aisle’

Eminem did not miss daughter Alaina wedding: ‘My dad walked me down the aisle’
Paul McCartney unveils untold Beatles stories at Tribeca Festival

Paul McCartney unveils untold Beatles stories at Tribeca Festival
Kourtney Kardashian slams the ‘inflated since of entitlement’ in the family

Kourtney Kardashian slams the ‘inflated since of entitlement’ in the family
Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?

Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?
Meghan Markle shares first statement as Spotify ends deal

Meghan Markle shares first statement as Spotify ends deal
Sir Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick exude couple goals at JFK airport

Sir Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick exude couple goals at JFK airport
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum open to start a family, have no plans for marriage

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum open to start a family, have no plans for marriage

Ryan Reynolds tugs at heartstrings with ‘Bedtime Stories’ series

Ryan Reynolds tugs at heartstrings with ‘Bedtime Stories’ series
Princess Anne continues to support King Charles

Princess Anne continues to support King Charles
Holly Willoughby on ‘precious friendships’ amid ongoing This Morning scandal

Holly Willoughby on ‘precious friendships’ amid ongoing This Morning scandal
Inside pictures: Maisie Smith, boyfriend Max George enjoy a date night

Inside pictures: Maisie Smith, boyfriend Max George enjoy a date night

Jennifer Aniston showers love on 'incredible' Courteney Cox on 59th birthday

Jennifer Aniston showers love on 'incredible' Courteney Cox on 59th birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio slays her denim outfits with comfort style and comfort

Alessandra Ambrosio slays her denim outfits with comfort style and comfort
Al Pacino’s newborn son name revealed

Al Pacino’s newborn son name revealed

Ulrika Jonsson opens up about ageing process after criticizing Johnny Depp's fans

Ulrika Jonsson opens up about ageing process after criticizing Johnny Depp's fans
HBO stands behind The Weekend’s controversial ‘The Idol’

HBO stands behind The Weekend’s controversial ‘The Idol’
Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse confirms engagement to girlfriend of five years Barbara Palvin

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence

'Indiana Jones 5' director explains Ke Huy Quan absence
'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status

'John Wick' producer offers update on 'Chapter 5' status