Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in film 'Hey Sinamika' with Dulquer Salmaan

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her acting debut in 2007 with the South Indian film, Lakshmi Kalyanam, might step away from the film industry.

Reportedly, Kajal has decided to quit acting to focus more on her personal life and give time to her son, Neil Kitchlu.

The Singham actress will complete shooting for all the films she has in the pipeline, like Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

So far, these are only rumours that have upset fans. However, the rumours fueled up more when Kajal dropped a cryptic post on her Twitter handle along with her picture.

She wrote: When you've wrapped commitments and have a breather in between! (Also, #throwback).

The Hey Sinamika actress has appeared in almost 55 films in total. Some of her most famous movies include: Mr. Perfect, Jilla, Thupakki, Darling and many more.

She also worked in Rohit Shetty's Singham opposite Ajay Devgn in which she played his love interest.

On May 19, 2022, Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a son with businessman Gautam Kitchlu therefore, she is more focused on fulfilling her parenting duties nowadays, reports Pinkvilla.