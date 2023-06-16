 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in film Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan
Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in film 'Hey Sinamika' with Dulquer Salmaan

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her acting debut in 2007 with the South Indian film, Lakshmi Kalyanam, might step away from the film industry.

Reportedly, Kajal has decided to quit acting to focus more on her personal life and give time to her son, Neil Kitchlu.

The Singham actress will complete shooting for all the films she has in the pipeline, like Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

So far, these are only rumours that have upset fans. However, the rumours fueled up more when Kajal dropped a cryptic post on her Twitter handle along with her picture.

She wrote: When you've wrapped commitments and have a breather in between! (Also, #throwback).

Kajal Aggarwal might step away from film industry

The Hey Sinamika actress has appeared in almost 55 films in total. Some of her most famous movies include: Mr. Perfect, Jilla, Thupakki, Darling and many more.

She also worked in Rohit Shetty's Singham opposite Ajay Devgn in which she played his love interest.

On May 19, 2022, Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a son with businessman Gautam Kitchlu therefore, she is more focused on fulfilling her parenting duties nowadays, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show
Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist

Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist
Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt
Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now

Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now
Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan

Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why

Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why
Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram
Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy

Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy
Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'

Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'
Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH

Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH
Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?

Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?
Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'
Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'

Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'
Maniesh Paul's physical transfromation for 'Rafuchakkar' revealed: See pics

Maniesh Paul's physical transfromation for 'Rafuchakkar' revealed: See pics
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy romantic sunset while holding hands

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy romantic sunset while holding hands
Pritam's 52nd birthday: A tribute to the living legend

Pritam's 52nd birthday: A tribute to the living legend
Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him

Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him