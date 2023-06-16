Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral

Kate Middleton and Prince William flaunted their killer dance moves during their royal tour and a video of it has gone viral on social media.



In the footage uploaded on TikTok, William and Kate Middleton are seen dancing at the Vaiku Falekaupule ceremony in Tuvalu during their trip back in September 2012.

The royal couple flaunted their dance moves at the invitation of their hosts.

The edited video from the event has gone viral on TikTok.

The video also shows the royal couple are seen dancing as they took part in a traditional Garifuna festival in Belize in the Caribbean last year.

The video has received nearly 200,000 views and thousands of likes since it was uploaded.

Meanwhile at the end of Caribbean tour, Kate and William said, “Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much. What is on the minds of Prime Ministers. The hopes and ambitions of school children. The day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities.”