‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence

Extraction 2 has been receiving praise for Chris Hemsworth's “bad**s” performance, with viewers hailing the 21 minute-long single-shot action sequence in the Netflix film.

The movie, released on Friday, is a direct sequel to the 2020 action thriller and has garnered significant acclaim from viewers, with many asserting it surpasses the first installment.

The Netflix hit follows Tyler Rake (portrayed by Chris Hemsworth), who “barely survived his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh” as he joins his team for their next mission.

Fans bombarded Twitter with praises for the movie and Hemsworth, with one fan stating, “Man, #Extraction2 is wild; like a video game bought to life. Hemsworth punching people while his hands were on fire is top shelf entertainment. Very cool train scene as well.”

Another wrote: “Just finished Extraction 2. What a movie! Insane action. Highly recommended.”

Viewers specifically sang praises of the 21-minute long single-shot action sequence featuring Hemsworth.

One fan Tweeted: "It outdoes its predecessor with its relentless action, improved story and a 21min one-shot sequence that truly blew me away."

"Hemsworth is a bad**s and Hargraves directing is slick, it’s got more power, more action and more madness…I loved it!"

Another tweeted: "Had a great time with this. I enjoyed the first one just fine, but this one definitely upped the game in every single way."

"That 21-minute one-shot sequence was f**king unbelievable. I have no idea how they pulled that off. Hemsworth is awesome. To the next one! #Extraction2."

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Extraction 2 features a cast that includes Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and Daniel Bernhardt.



