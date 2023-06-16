 
US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK

Prince Harry became the first British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s when he testified at the High Court in London as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Harry and more than 100 other people are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids, accusing them of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.

As he returned to the US after recording his testimony, a US tabloid featured his wife on its cover with an outrageous headline that read "Meghan Bimbogate Explodes".

US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK

The article about the Duchess of Sussex was published by Globe, a tabloid based in Boca Raton, Florida which covers politics, celebrity, human interest, and crime stories, largely sensationalist tabloid journalism. 

It also published what looked like an edited picture of Harry's wife on the cover.

The edition that targeted Meghan published on June 19. Meghan Markle's opponents were seen relishing the character assassination of the Duchess of Sussex.

Although the magazine's edition was not available online, Meghan's critics were asked to visit zinio.com to get their hands on the publication.

Royal observers wondered whether the time has come for Harry to start a legal battle against the US media.

Meghan's supporters are convinced that the Duke of Sussex would sue the tabloid for targeting his wife.  

