Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Piers Morgan talks about popularity of his show as Meghan Markle, Harry suffer another setback

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has opened up about popularity of his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored after Spotify ended partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spokesperson confirmed the couple have parted ways with music streaming giant.

The royal couple and the Spotify have cut the ties just three years after agreeing to a $20 million deal.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan tweeted, “If you're as distraught as I am that Meghan Markle's inspiring podcast has been cancelled, the good news is that my show @PiersUncensored is the fastest-growing news/opinion show on YouTube in the world with 1.2m subs!”

The outspoken journalist also sarcastically dubbed Meghan’s podcast Archetypes his favourite show.

Piers Morgan said jokingly: “Oh no! It was my favourite podcast - so inspiring.”

